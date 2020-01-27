English

Español

The British Ambassador to Guatemala, Nick Whittingham, hosted a Welcome Back Reception at his residence on 23 January in honour of returning Chevening scholars.

The Chevening award is the UK government’s global scholarship programme offered by the UK’s Foreign & Commonwealth Office in collaboration with partner organisations. Since 1983, Chevening has helped to build bridges with more than 160 different countries and territories, supporting the education and development of future leaders, influencers, and decision-makers across the world.

Five Guatemalan scholars spent the academic year 2018-19 studying for Masters’ degrees at a range of UK universities. The Ambassador congratulated the 2018-19 awardees on the successful completion of their studies and for being worthy ambassadors for Guatemala during their time in the UK.

The returning scholars are:

Edgar Alfredo Ortega Franco, Public Policy, University of Oxford

Natalia Marsicovetere Fanjul, Social and Cultural Psychology, London School of Economics

Rodrigo de Paz Pinto, Elections, Public Opinion and Political Parties, University of London

Kareen Lucía Urrutia Estévez, Development and Environment, University of Leeds

Sara Iris García Ávila, Data Science and Computational Intelligence, Coventry University

Chevening has promoted economic development and better business environments worldwide by funding scholars who have gone on to build companies, become directors, and hold senior positions in global organisations.

Application window for 2021-2022 scholarships will open on August 2020. We strongly encourage mid-career professionals to apply for the scheme and sign up for alerts by visiting the Chevening website.

