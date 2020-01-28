Statistics on the number of staff employed by UK higher education institutions and their salaries by region and occupation for the academic year 2017 to 2018.
Higher education staff salaries by region and occupation: 2017 to 18
Ref: DfE-00016-2020PDF, 496KB, 16 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
This publication uses Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) data to understand the number of staff employed by UK Higher Education Institutions and their salaries.
This data is broken down by region and 2010 Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) code 311: science, engineering and production technician.
