Advice about post-16 funding regulations.

Documents

Details

Colleges, providers, schools and academies receive annual funding allocations from the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) for provision of 16 to 19 education.

These documents give advice about the use of funds for each funding year.

We have made the following updates to the Funding regulations guidance for 2019 to 2020 in January 2020

confirmed there will be no change to student eligibility rules for this funding year from 1 February 2020 – see paragraph 31

clarified advice in paragraphs 64 and 67

clarified that paragraph 53 applies to school and academy sixth forms

added additional question and answer scenario in Annex C (question 15)

We have made the following additions and updates to the Funding regulations guidance for 2019 to 2020

updated student eligibility advice at paragraphs 28 to 31 for any Brexit date

updated the under-16 student eligibility advice at paragraph 51 to provide clearer information on the funding and recruiting of under 16 year old students

updated the definition of “exchange schemes” at paragraph 60

updated advice on planned hours at paragraph 93 to clarify that students must not have planned hours that exceed 40 hours per week for their study programme

updated advice concerning a change to the condition of funding for students with a grade 2 or below in maths or English. These students can study towards a pass in functional skills level 2 (legacy or reformed) or they can still study towards a GCSE grade 9 to 4. Once they have achieved this, there is no requirement to undertake further maths or English qualifications to meet the condition of funding – see Annex D

Please visit our main funding guidance page for all the latest funding guidance information.