Delivery plan for Opportunity North East (ONE) that aims to improve educational outcomes in secondary schools across the north-east of England.
Opportunity North East (ONE) delivery plan
This delivery plan sets out the:
- aims and ambition of the Department for Education’s £24 million Opportunity North East programme
- plans for delivering improved outcomes by the end of 2022 for young people in secondary education
