Delivery plan for Opportunity North East (ONE) that aims to improve educational outcomes in secondary schools across the north-east of England.

Documents

Details

This delivery plan sets out the:

aims and ambition of the Department for Education’s £24 million Opportunity North East programme

plans for delivering improved outcomes by the end of 2022 for young people in secondary education

for more information about the programme.

