Information for primary schools about the online multiplication tables check (MTC) to be administered by schools to year 4 pupils from the 2019/20 academic year onwards.

From the 2019/20 academic year onwards, all state-funded maintained schools and academies (including free schools) in England are required to administer the online MTC to year 4 pupils.

The purpose of the MTC is to determine whether pupils can recall their times tables fluently, which is essential for future success in mathematics. It will help schools to identify pupils who have not yet mastered their times tables, so that additional support can be provided.

Schools will have a 3-week check window, starting on Monday 8 June, to administer the MTC. Teachers will have the flexibility to administer the check to individual pupils, small groups or a whole class at the same time. Further information can be found in the 2020 key stage 2 access and reporting arrangements ahead of the check administration guidance being published in March.

Try it out area

Prior to the mandatory check window, which is open between Monday 8 to Friday 26 June, schools will be able to provide their pupils with access to a ‘try it out area’ to familiarise themselves with the system. This will be available from 23 March until 26 June.

Schools and pupils can also use the ‘try it out area’ to apply any necessary accessibility features for pupils that may need them. Pupils should try these features out ahead of the check window to ensure they work for them.

Accessing the system

Schools with eligible year 4 pupils can access the MTC system via DfE Sign-in. Approvers within the school organisation may wish to consider creating accounts for staff that will need access to MTC ahead of it going live on 23 March.

All year 4 pupils registered at state-funded maintained schools, special schools or academies (including free schools) in England are eligible to participate. Ministry of Defence schools located outside of the United Kingdom that have state-funded year 4 pupils on roll are also eligible.

Use of data

A statistical publication of the 2020 MTC results will be published by October 2020 at a local and national level. Results will also be published to Analyse School Performance.

Schools will be able to view their results once all their pupils have completed the check or have been marked as ‘not taking the check’, and the MTC headteacher’s declaration form (HDF) is completed.

Guidance and videos

Check administration guidance will be available from 23 March along with user guidance videos. The videos provide a step-by-step walkthrough of how to administer the check and the access arrangements that are available.

MTC assessment framework

The MTC assessment framework was published on 13 November 2018. It provides details on the assessment specification for the MTC, including the purpose, format, content and cognitive demand of the check.

Contacts

For queries regarding the MTC, please contact the national curriculum assessments helpline on 0300 303 3013 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .