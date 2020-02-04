This guidance clarifies your post-16 contract arrangements and how to return your data.

This guidance is for sixth form colleges who are converting to academy status and hold contracts for Apprenticeships, Advanced Learner Loans or Adult Education Budget.

Sixth form college academy converters: Contracting and data guidance

PDF, 325KB, 7 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Published 4 February 2020