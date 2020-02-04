Successful wave 13 free school applications.
Wave 13 Beauchamp City Free School
PDF, 11.7MB, 110 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Wave 13 Blue Coat II Secondary
PDF, 14.7MB, 100 pages
Wave 13 Bluecoat Trent Secondary Academy
PDF, 19.3MB, 145 pages
Wave 13 BOA stage and screen
PDF, 15.4MB, 100 pages
Wave 13 Branston Locks Primary School
PDF, 14.9MB, 100 pages
Wave 13 Brook Mead Academy
PDF, 13.8MB, 136 pages
Wave 13 Callerton Academy
PDF, 14.9MB, 116 pages
Wave 13 Chilmington Green
PDF, 14.9MB, 110 pages
Wave 13 Edgar Wood
PDF, 16.9MB, 115 pages
Wave 13 Kings Leadership Academy Wigan
PDF, 6.82MB, 83 pages
Wave 13 Manor Drive Secondary Academy
PDF, 12.7MB, 126 pages
Wave 13 Michaela Community School Stevenage
PDF, 2.22MB, 120 pages
Wave 13 New House Farm
PDF, 1.33MB, 135 pages
Wave 13 Northampton School
PDF, 7.85MB, 64 pages
Wave 13 Outwood Academy
PDF, 16.1MB, 150 pages
Wave 13 River Academy
PDF, 13MB, 107 pages
Wave 13 Shireland CBSO School
PDF, 2MB, 141 pages
Wave 13 Star Leadership Academy Rochdale
PDF, 7.73MB, 92 pages
Wave 13 Star Leadership Academy Salford
PDF, 7.73MB, 92 pages
Wave 13 Tower Road
PDF, 11MB, 79 pages
Wave 13 Trinity Academy
PDF, 15MB, 105 pages
Wave 13 Waterside Primary
PDF, 11MB, 107 pages
Details
Successful free school proposal forms approved by the Department for Education during the wave 13 application round.
The free school application form includes the following information:
- applicant details
- outline of the school
- education vision
- education plan
- evidence of need
- capacity and capability
- budget planning and affordability
- premises