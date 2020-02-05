Download the full outcome
FE workforce data collection: consultation response
Ref: DfE-00018-2020PDF, 304KB, 23 pages
Detail of outcome
Summary of responses we received, along with the government’s response outlining the next steps.
Original consultation
Summary
This consultation seeks your views on our proposed strategy to improve further education (FE) workforce data.
This consultation was held on another website.
This consultation ran from
to
Consultation description
In summer 2018, the Department for Education (DfE) undertook a call for evidence to understand FE sector opinions on:
- the data currently collected in relation to FE workforce
- what additional requirements there might be
- how the sector thought this could be achieved
The feedback we received indicated that the sector places a high value on workforce data.
FE providers use data for:
- workforce planning
- sector analysis
- benchmarking
- identifying skills gaps
The call for evidence highlighted the collective effort the sector has made to improve existing data collections and the lessons we can learn from this.
This consultation will build on the evidence we have gathered to date by testing our proposed strategy.
Documents
FE workforce data collection
PDF, 580KB, 32 pages
Last updated 5 February 2020 + show all updates
Added consultation response.
First published.
Advertisement