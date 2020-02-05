FE workforce data collection

This consultation has concluded

Summary of responses we received, along with the government’s response outlining the next steps.

Original consultation Summary This consultation seeks your views on our proposed strategy to improve further education (FE) workforce data.



This consultation was held on another website. This consultation ran from

11am on 20 March 2019 to 11:59pm on 11 June 2019

Consultation description

In summer 2018, the Department for Education ( DfE ) undertook a call for evidence to understand FE sector opinions on:

the data currently collected in relation to FE workforce

workforce what additional requirements there might be

how the sector thought this could be achieved

The feedback we received indicated that the sector places a high value on workforce data.

FE providers use data for:

workforce planning

sector analysis

benchmarking

identifying skills gaps

The call for evidence highlighted the collective effort the sector has made to improve existing data collections and the lessons we can learn from this.

This consultation will build on the evidence we have gathered to date by testing our proposed strategy.

