Further Education Commissioner: annual report 2018 to 2019

Details
Hits: 20
Report on the activity of the Further Education Commissioner.

Documents

Annual report of the Further Education Commissioner: 1 August 2018 to 31 July 2019

Ref: DfE-00020-2020 PDF, 278KB, 13 pages

Details

The Further Education Commissioner reports on:

  • his activity between 1 August 2018 and 31 July 2019
  • the state of the further education college sector

