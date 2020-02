Ofqual response to Department for Education consultation on reforms to the Early Years Foundation Stage.

Documents

Details

The Department for Education consulted on proposals to reform aspects of the Early Years Foundation Stage between 24 October 2019 and 31 January 2020. We responded to this consultation in January 2020, and details of our response are attached.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Baroness Morgan, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sp Resources In depth analysis of UK productivity, including new microdata research Resources Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A