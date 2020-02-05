 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Sony launches advanced audio solution to enable flexible and creative “hands-free” lectures and presentations

Details
Hits: 15
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
The MAS-A100 delivers hands-free and hassle-free lectures and presentations with acoustic feedback prevention

Sony launches IP-based ceiling beamforming*1 microphone with speech reinforcement and clear audio recording

Sony has announced the launch of a new beamforming microphone, MAS-A100, an advanced audio solution to enable flexible and creative “hands-free” lectures and presentations.

Designed for but not limited to a range of meeting, lecture and presentation environments, the ceiling-mount microphone offers advanced clear audio quality features for both speech reinforcement and recording with a unique combination of beamforming technology and Intelligent Feedback Reducer function. The microphone has a dual channel output for simultaneous recording for wide area to capture both the speaker and students/participants voices. Together with the support for Dante®*2 and PoE to enable easy installation, the MAS-A100 will significantly improve the audio experience in education and corporate organisations.

Hands-free presentation with speech reinforcement with unique Sony audio processing technology

  The MAS-A100 achieves hands-free speech reinforcement without requiring hand-held or body-worn microphones and subsequent batteries or device management. This is enabled by a unique combination of beamforming*1 technology and an original feature called “Intelligent Feedback Reducer” which can extract speech sound while suppressing unwanted feedback with Sony high-performance digital signal processing and unique algorithms. After capturing voice, the microphone’s Automatic Gain Control function automatically adjusts the output volume to be consistent regardless of the presenter’s location and makes lectures and presentations easier to listen to.

Wide-area recording with clear low-noise sound quality

The beamforming*1 microphone has dual channel output thus achieves speech reinforcement and recording simultaneously by using the dedicated output channels. It covers wide range and allows to record not only the speaker’s voice but also the students and participants. The microphone also has auto-noise reduction capabilities to minimise background sound from air conditioners, projectors etc. all of which make it ideal for lecture capture and meeting recording.

Simple installation and management by supporting Dante*2, PoE and powerful features

  The microphone can be easily integrated into existing AV setups and used with a wide range of products thanks to the support of Dante*2, the digital audio-over-IP networking standard. The model also supports PoE (Power over Ethernet) thus simple installation and power management by single network cable is possible. The MAS-A100’s unique Automatic Calibration function automatically optimizes the parameters of the audio processing for speech reinforcement by generating and capturing the test signal during the installation process. Sony free-of-charge “Microphone Array System Manager” software (MASM-1) can help centralise setting and management of multiple microphones in various rooms connected via IP.

"Lectures, speeches, and corporate meetings can often contain priceless wisdom. Yet, recording them has too often been mired by unintuitive, ineffective recording technology," explains Damien Weissenburger, at Sony Professional Solutions Europe. "At Sony, we work in close cooperation with our customers and partners to address the real-life challenges they face every day. With the MAS-A100, we are offering our customers a powerful yet cost-effective solution that completely transforms the style of lecture and presentation. With its advanced speech reinforcement and clear audio recording features, we are setting a new benchmark of what organisations can expect from microphones. We can't wait to showcase its amazing capabilities to visitors at ISE this year."

Advertisement

Consultation response regarding Early Years reforms
Resources
Ofqual response to Department for Education consultation on reforms to
Creative industries production manager
Resources
Reference Number: ST0525Details of standardTypical roles: Production A
Guidance: Socio-economic diversity and inclusion: employers' toolkit
Resources
Guidance and practical advice for employers to attract and retain tale

  “High costs, poor audio quality or complicated installation processes are just some of the challenges we’ve faced when installing professional microphones in our classrooms or auditoriums in the past. With the new beamforming microphone from Sony we don’t have to worry about any of this anymore. We are now able to capture crystal clear audio, allowing our lecturers to build strong engagement with their students - whether they are physically present or studying remotely - and create the active learning environment of the future,” commented Lyndon Shirley, executive head of technology-enhanced learning at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David.

The beamforming microphone is expected to be available in spring, 2020.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Approved free school application forms: wave 13
Resources
Successful wave 13 free school applications.DocumentsWave 13 Beauchamp
Special and alternative provision free schools: wave 2 letters to successful local authorities
Resources
Letters from the Department of Education sent to successful local auth
Special and alternative provision free schools: wave 2 successful local authority bids
Resources
Successful expressions of interest from local authorities in 2018.Docu
Multi-million pound support package to boost the FE workforce
Resources
£24 million package will strengthen the FE workforce and help to leve
FE workforce data collection
Resources
This consultation has concludedDownload the full outcomeFE workforce d
Higher Education Student Data: 2018 to 2019
Resources
Details of students at HE providers in the United Kingdom (UK) for the
Nicky Morgan's speech on the future of media and broadcasting
Resources
Baroness Morgan, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sp
UK productivity analysis: February 2020
Resources
In depth analysis of UK productivity, including new microdata research
ESFA Update: 5 February 2020
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A
Consultation response regarding Early Years reforms
Resources
Ofqual response to Department for Education consultation on reforms to
Creative industries production manager
Resources
Reference Number: ST0525Details of standardTypical roles: Production A
Guidance: Socio-economic diversity and inclusion: employers' toolkit
Resources
Guidance and practical advice for employers to attract and retain tale

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

The British Woodworking Federation (BWF)
The British Woodworking Federation (BWF) has published a new article: Award-winning apprentice helps Middlesbrough firm plug the skills gap less than a minute ago
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 8 hours

Preparing for an Ofsted Inspection

Many providers remain anxious about the introduction of the new Education Inspection Framework and the changes which accompany its introduction....

  • Thursday, 16 April 2020 10:00 AM
  • Leeds, Radisson Blu Hotel
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 8 hours

Preparing for an Ofsted Inspection

Many providers remain anxious about the introduction of the new Education Inspection Framework and the changes which accompany its introduction....

  • Wednesday, 06 May 2020 10:00 AM
  • Wolverhampton, Solvendis Client Centre

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page