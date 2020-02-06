Findings from research with schools on capital spending and potential interactions with revenue spending.

Documents

Details

The purpose of this study was to understand how schools and responsible bodies take decisions on capital spending.

It also looked at the potential interactions between capital and revenue spending on maintenance over the long term.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources The achievements of pupils at key stage 4, and how they compare with o Resources Revised statistics on the achievements of pupils at the end of key sta Resources Statistics on the performance at key stage 4 (KS4) of state-funded mai