Research into the factors determining which vocational and technical qualifications schools, colleges and training providers offer for 16-19 year-olds

Documents

Drivers of centres' choice for vocational and technical qualifications PDF , 6.46MB, 72 pages

Details

Research into how – or why – schools, colleges and training providers choose particular qualifications for their 16-19 year old students is rare, despite these qualifications forming a large share of the qualifications market.

To address this lack of information, Ofqual conducted a survey of staff working in these different educational settings. It focused on the drivers of choice for qualifications and the factors determining the awarding organisation selected to provide qualifications for learners aged 16-19 years.

Findings from the survey indicate schools, colleges and training providers take a broad view and consider a range of factors when deciding which qualifications to offer. These include: students’ needs; the capacity or facilities of the educational establishment itself; and the needs of employers.

