Statistics on key stage 4 results, including GCSEs.
Statistics from May 2010 onwards are available on GOV.UK. You can find our archived statistics on the UK Government Web Archive. Note: the search function is not available on archived content so please use the filters on the left of each page.
GCSE and equivalent results, including pupil characteristics
From January 2016 we have included data on pupil characteristics in this release.
In January 2019 we included data on performance in multi-academy trusts and local-authority-maintained schools.
- Key stage 4 performance 2019 (revised)
- National Statistics
- Key stage 4 and multi-academy trust performance 2018 (revised)
- National Statistics
- Revised GCSE and equivalent results in England: 2016 to 2017
- National Statistics
- Revised GCSE and equivalent results in England: 2015 to 2016
- National Statistics
- Revised GCSE and equivalent results in England: 2014 to 2015
- National Statistics
GCSE and equivalent results
Statistics on the achievements of young people at the end of key stage 4 in England.
- Key stage 4 performance, 2019 (provisional)
- National Statistics
- GCSE and equivalent results: 2017 to 2018 (provisional)
- National Statistics
- GCSE and equivalent results: 2016 to 2017 (provisional)
- National Statistics
- GCSE and equivalent results: 2015 to 2016 (provisional)
- National Statistics
- GCSE and equivalent results: 2014 to 2015 (provisional)
- National Statistics
- GCSE and equivalent results: 2013 to 2014 (revised)
- National Statistics
- GCSE and equivalent results: 2013 to 2014 (provisional)
- National Statistics
- GCSE and equivalent results: 2012 to 2013 (revised)
- National Statistics
- GCSE and equivalent results: 2012 to 2013 (provisional)
- National Statistics
- GCSE and equivalent results: 2011 to 2012 (revised)
- National Statistics
- GCSE and equivalent results: 2011 to 2012 (provisional)
- National Statistics
- GCSE and equivalent results: 2010 to 2011 (revised)
- Official Statistics
- GCSE and equivalent results: 2010 to 2011 (provisional)
- National Statistics
- GCSE and equivalent results: 2009 to 2010 (revised)
- National Statistics
- GCSE and equivalent results: 2009 to 2010 (provisional)
- National Statistics
Secondary school performance tables
- Secondary school performance tables in England: 2018 to 2019 (revised)
- National Statistics
- Secondary school performance tables in England: 2018 (revised)
- National Statistics
- Secondary school performance tables in England: 2018 (provisional)
- National Statistics
- Secondary school performance tables in England: 2017 (revised)
- National Statistics
- Secondary school performance tables in England: 2016 to 2017
- National Statistics
- Secondary school performance tables in England: 2015 to 2016
- National Statistics
- Secondary school performance tables in England: 2014 to 2015
- National Statistics
- Secondary school performance tables in England: 2013 to 2014
- Official Statistics
- Secondary school performance tables in England: 2012 to 2013
- Official Statistics
- Secondary school performance tables in England: 2011 to 2012
- Official Statistics
- Secondary school performance tables in England: 2010 to 2011
- Official Statistics
- Secondary school performance tables in England: 2009 to 2010
- Official Statistics
Multi-academy trust performance measures
In January 2019 we included these statistics within the release for ‘GCSE and equivalent results, including pupil characteristics’.
- Multi-academy trust performance measures at KS4: 2018 to 2019
- Official Statistics
- Multi-academy trust performance measures: 2016 to 2017
- Official Statistics
- Multi-academy trust performance measures: 2015 to 2016
- Official Statistics
- Multi-academy trust performance measures: 2014 to 2015
- Official Statistics
- Schools in academy chains and LAs: performance measures
- Official Statistics
Attainment by pupil characteristics
From January 2016 we have included these statistics in the release of revised data for GCSEs (key stage 4).
- GCSE and equivalent attainment by pupil characteristics: 2014
- National Statistics
- GCSE and equivalent attainment by pupil characteristics: 2013
- National Statistics
- GCSE and equivalent attainment by pupil characteristics: 2012
- National Statistics
- GCSE and equivalent attainment by pupil characteristics: 2011
- National Statistics
- GCSE and equivalent attainment by pupil characteristics: 2010
- National Statistics
Pupil attainment progress
- Measuring disadvantaged pupils' attainment gaps over time
- Official Statistics
- English and maths progress between KS2 and KS4: 2007 to 2010
- National Statistics
Last updated 6 February 2020 + show all updates
Added 'Multi-academy trust performance measures at KS4: 2018 to 2019', 'Key stage 4 performance 2019 (revised)' and 'Secondary school performance tables in England: 2018 to 2019 (revised)'.
Added 'Key stage 4 performance, 2019 (provisional)'.
Added 'Secondary school performance tables in England: 2018 (revised)' and 'Key stage 4 and multi-academy trust performance, 2018 (revised)' .
Added 'Secondary school performance tables in England: 2018 (provisional)' and 'GCSE and equivalent results: 2017 to 2018 (provisional)'.
Added 'Secondary school performance tables in England: 2017 (revised)', 'Multi-academy trust performance measures: 2016 to 2017' and 'Revised GCSE and equivalent results in England: 2016 to 2017'.
Added 'Secondary school performance tables in England: 2016 to 2017' and 'GCSE and equivalent results: 2016 to 2017 (provisional)'.
Added 'Multi-academy trust performance measures: 2015 to 2016', 'Secondary school performance tables in England: 2015 to 2016 and 'Revised GCSE and equivalent results in England: 2015 to 2016'.
Added 'GCSE and equivalent results: 2015 to 2016 (provisional)'.
Added 'Multi-academy trust performance measures: 2014 to 2015' to 'Pupil attainment progress'.
Added 'Secondary school performance tables in England: 2014 to 2015' and 'Revised GCSE and equivalent results in England: 2014 to 2015'.
Added 'Provisional GCSE and equivalent results in England: 2014 to 2015'.
Added 'Schools in academy chains and LAs: performance measures' to pupil attainment progress group.
Added 'Secondary school performance tables in England: 2013 to 2014' to the collection.
Added 'Revised GCSE and equivalent results in England: 2013 to 2014' and 'GCSE and equivalent attainment by pupil characteristics: 2014' pages.
Added 'Level 1 and 2 English and maths: 16 to 18 students - 2012 to 2013' statistics.
Added 'GCSE and equivalent attainment by pupil characteristics: 2012 to 2013' and 'GCSE and equivalent results in England, 2012 to 2013 (revised)'.
First published.