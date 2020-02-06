How to use school performance tables to see how a school is performing at key stage 4 compared to a school with a similar intake of pupils.
Key stage 4 similar schools: guidance and technical note
PDF, 440KB, 15 pages
Guidance on using school performance tables to see how a school is performing at key stage 4 compared to a school with a similar intake of pupils.
A ‘similar intake of pupils’ is calculated by estimating the attainment for each pupil achieving the expected standard or higher in reading, writing and mathematics.Published 19 January 2017
Last updated 6 February 2020 + show all updates
Updated 'Key stage 4 similar schools: guidance and technical note' to include 2019 figures.
Updated the guidance with 2018 figures.
Similar schools guidance updated with 2017 data.
First published.
