How to use school performance tables to see how a school is performing at key stage 4 compared to a school with a similar intake of pupils.

Key stage 4 similar schools: guidance and technical note

PDF, 440KB, 15 pages

Guidance on using school performance tables to see how a school is performing at key stage 4 compared to a school with a similar intake of pupils.

A ‘similar intake of pupils’ is calculated by estimating the attainment for each pupil achieving the expected standard or higher in reading, writing and mathematics.

Published 19 January 2017
Last updated 6 February 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated 'Key stage 4 similar schools: guidance and technical note' to include 2019 figures.

  2. Updated the guidance with 2018 figures.

  3. Similar schools guidance updated with 2017 data.

  4. First published.

