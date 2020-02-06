How to use school performance tables to see how a school is performing at key stage 4 compared to a school with a similar intake of pupils.

Guidance on using school performance tables to see how a school is performing at key stage 4 compared to a school with a similar intake of pupils.

A ‘similar intake of pupils’ is calculated by estimating the attainment for each pupil achieving the expected standard or higher in reading, writing and mathematics.

6 February 2020 Updated 'Key stage 4 similar schools: guidance and technical note' to include 2019 figures. 24 January 2019 Updated the guidance with 2018 figures. 20 March 2018 Similar schools guidance updated with 2017 data. 19 January 2017 First published.