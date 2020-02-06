The achievements of pupils at key stage 4, and how they compare with other schools in their local authority area and in England.

Documents

Secondary school performance tables in England: 2019 (revised)

https://www.compare-school-performance.service.gov.uk/

Pre-release access list

HTML

Details

The secondary school performance tables (based on provisional data) show:

  • attainment results for pupils at the end of key stage 4
  • the progress made by pupils between the end of primary school to the end of secondary school

There is also data about school:

  • income and expenditure
  • workforce
  • pupil characteristics
  • pupil absence
  • Ofsted inspections

Attainment statistics team

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Advertisement

School performance: key stage 4 similar schools
Resources
How to use school performance tables to see how a school is performing
Key stage 4 performance 2019 (revised)
Resources
Revised statistics on the achievements of pupils at the end of key sta
Multi-academy trust performance measures at KS4: 2018 to 2019
Resources
Statistics on the performance at key stage 4 (KS4) of state-funded mai

Published 6 February 2020