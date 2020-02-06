The achievements of pupils at key stage 4, and how they compare with other schools in their local authority area and in England.
The secondary school performance tables (based on provisional data) show:
- attainment results for pupils at the end of key stage 4
- the progress made by pupils between the end of primary school to the end of secondary school
There is also data about school:
- income and expenditure
- workforce
- pupil characteristics
- pupil absence
- Ofsted inspections
Attainment statistics team
Attainment statistics team
