Attitudes to education: the British Social Attitudes survey 2018
Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-061-4, DFE-RR958PDF, 3.68MB, 32 pages
Attitudes to education: the British Social Attitudes Survey 2017
Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-990-6 , DFE-RR863 PDF, 678KB, 24 pages
Attitudes to education and children’s services: the British Social Attitudes survey 2016
Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-804-6, DFE-RR732PDF, 1.07MB, 37 pages
Details
Reports contain answers to questions seeking to measure public attitudes to:
- the role of schools
- post-16 education
- pre-school care and education
- special educational needs and disability
- child abuse and child protection
Last updated 6 February 2020 + show all updates
Added 2018 survey report.
Added 2017 survey report.
First published.
