British public attitudes to education and children’s services: part of NatCen’s British Social Attitudes (BSA) survey.

Attitudes to education: the British Social Attitudes survey 2018

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-061-4, DFE-RR958PDF, 3.68MB, 32 pages

Attitudes to education: the British Social Attitudes Survey 2017

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-990-6 , DFE-RR863 PDF, 678KB, 24 pages

Attitudes to education and children’s services: the British Social Attitudes survey 2016

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-804-6, DFE-RR732PDF, 1.07MB, 37 pages

Reports contain answers to questions seeking to measure public attitudes to:

  • the role of schools
  • post-16 education
  • pre-school care and education
  • special educational needs and disability
  • child abuse and child protection
Published 27 November 2017
Last updated 6 February 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added 2018 survey report.

  2. Added 2017 survey report.

  3. First published.

