Working Futures labour market and skills projections for the period 2017 to 2027.

Documents

Long-run labour market and skills projections: main report

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-093-5, DFE-RR970PDF, 2.43MB, 150 pages

Long-run labour market and skills projections: headline report

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-094-2, DFE-RR970PDF, 1.25MB, 54 pages

Technical report on sources and methods

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-092-8, DFE-RR970PDF, 799KB, 102 pages

Annexes

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-091-1, DFE-RR970PDF, 973KB, 84 pages

Details

Working Futures provides a comprehensive and detailed model of the UK labour market and skills needs. It projects the future size and shape of the labour market by considering employment prospects by industry, occupation, qualification level, gender and employment status.

This edition of the report projects labour market information for the period 2017 to 2027.

Published 6 February 2020