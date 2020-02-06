Working Futures labour market and skills projections for the period 2017 to 2027.
Documents
Long-run labour market and skills projections: main report
Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-093-5, DFE-RR970PDF, 2.43MB, 150 pages
Long-run labour market and skills projections: headline report
Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-094-2, DFE-RR970PDF, 1.25MB, 54 pages
Technical report on sources and methods
Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-092-8, DFE-RR970PDF, 799KB, 102 pages
Annexes
Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-091-1, DFE-RR970PDF, 973KB, 84 pages
Details
Working Futures provides a comprehensive and detailed model of the UK labour market and skills needs. It projects the future size and shape of the labour market by considering employment prospects by industry, occupation, qualification level, gender and employment status.
This edition of the report projects labour market information for the period 2017 to 2027.
Advertisement