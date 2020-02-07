Details on the fund and how to apply.

Documents

T Levels capital fund guidance

Ref: DfE-00028-2020PDF, 327KB, 47 pages

T Levels capital fund application form

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 747KB

Project development fee support grant: application form

ODT, 46.7KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

T Levels capital fund monthly cashflow template

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 981KB

T Levels capital fund investment appraisal

XLSM, 120KB

T Levels capital fund financial plan for academy trusts

ODS, 11.4KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Specialist equipment allocation (SEA)

HTML

Details

These documents are for further education providers delivering T Levels in the academic year 2021 to 2022:

  • ‘T Levels capital fund guidance’ provides an overview of the fund and how to apply for the buildings and facilities improvement grant (BFIG)
  • ‘T Levels capital fund monthly cash flow template’ explains how to account for your income and expenditure during the next 2 years, and must be completed by all applicants
  • ‘T Levels capital fund investment appraisal’ must be completed by all applicants where the value of the project submitted is over £1 million, to provide a net present value analysis for all options considered
  • ‘T Levels capital fund financial plan for academy trusts’ must be completed by academies or multi academy trusts where a reduced funding match is requested

  • ‘Specialist equipment allocation’ explains this element of the fund

Published 30 January 2019
Last updated 7 February 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated guidance and application forms to apply for a building and facilities improvement grant for the academic year 2021 to 2022.

  2. Amended opening sentences of document 'Specialist equipment allocation (SEA)' for clarity.

  3. First published.

