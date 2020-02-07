Details on the fund and how to apply.

Documents

Details

These documents are for further education providers delivering T Levels in the academic year 2021 to 2022:

‘T Levels capital fund guidance’ provides an overview of the fund and how to apply for the buildings and facilities improvement grant ( BFIG )

) ‘T Levels capital fund monthly cash flow template’ explains how to account for your income and expenditure during the next 2 years, and must be completed by all applicants

‘T Levels capital fund investment appraisal’ must be completed by all applicants where the value of the project submitted is over £1 million, to provide a net present value analysis for all options considered

‘T Levels capital fund financial plan for academy trusts’ must be completed by academies or multi academy trusts where a reduced funding match is requested

‘Specialist equipment allocation’ explains this element of the fund

7 February 2020 Updated guidance and application forms to apply for a building and facilities improvement grant for the academic year 2021 to 2022. 21 February 2019 Amended opening sentences of document 'Specialist equipment allocation (SEA)' for clarity. 30 January 2019 First published.