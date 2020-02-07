Details on the fund and how to apply.
T Levels capital fund guidance
T Levels capital fund application form
Project development fee support grant: application form
T Levels capital fund monthly cashflow template
T Levels capital fund investment appraisal
T Levels capital fund financial plan for academy trusts
Specialist equipment allocation (SEA)
These documents are for further education providers delivering T Levels in the academic year 2021 to 2022:
- ‘T Levels capital fund guidance’ provides an overview of the fund and how to apply for the buildings and facilities improvement grant (BFIG)
- ‘T Levels capital fund monthly cash flow template’ explains how to account for your income and expenditure during the next 2 years, and must be completed by all applicants
- ‘T Levels capital fund investment appraisal’ must be completed by all applicants where the value of the project submitted is over £1 million, to provide a net present value analysis for all options considered
- ‘T Levels capital fund financial plan for academy trusts’ must be completed by academies or multi academy trusts where a reduced funding match is requested
‘Specialist equipment allocation’ explains this element of the fund
