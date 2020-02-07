Costs and cost drivers in the further education sector

Research into the cost and income when providing further education.

Documents

Details

This research included 33 providers of further education and looked at:

the cost of providing level 1 to 3 further education

the division between different types of cost

how these costs vary for different courses and provider characteristics

The spreadsheet on this page provides the data for the graphs and tables in the report.

