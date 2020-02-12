Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

Documents

ESFA Update further education: 12 February 2020

HTML

ESFA Update academies: 12 February 2020

HTML

ESFA Update local authorities: 12 February 2020

HTML

Details

Information for further education

Remindermid-year funding claims for 2019 to 2020
Informationupdate to funding regulations for post-16 provision
Informationqualification achievement rates (QAR) 2018 to 2019 – provisional data update
Informationthe integrated financial model for colleges
Informationexpression of interest to deliver T Levels in 2022 to 2023
Informationupdate on access to the apprenticeship service for smaller employers
Your feedbackwe want your views on ESFA’s Education and Skills agreements
InformationFE teacher training bursaries and grants for 2020 to 2021 academic year

Items for academies

Informationacademy general annual grant allocations guides for 2020 to 2021
Informationupdate to funding regulations for post-16 provision
InformationBudget Forecast Return Outturn
InformationEarly Years Foundation Stage reforms – early adopters sign-up closes Friday 14 February 2020
Informationare you looking to upgrade or replace your school’s heating system?
InformationRPA members: criminal liability and risk assessment workshops

Items for local authorities

Remindermid-year funding claims for 2019 to 2020
Informationupdated schools and high needs operational guidance
Informationupdate to funding regulations for post-16 provision
Informationqualification achievement rates (QAR) 2018 to 2019 – provisional data update
InformationEarly Years Foundation Stage reforms – early adopters sign-up closes Friday 14 February 2020
Your feedbackwe want your views on ESFA’s Education and Skills agreements
InformationFE teacher training bursaries and grants for 2020 to 2021 academic year
Informationare you looking to upgrade or replace your school’s heating system?
InformationRPA members: criminal liability and risk assessment workshops
Published 12 February 2020