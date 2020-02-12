Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.
Documents
ESFA Update further education: 12 February 2020
HTML
ESFA Update academies: 12 February 2020
HTML
ESFA Update local authorities: 12 February 2020
HTML
Advertisement
Details
Information for further education
|Reminder
|mid-year funding claims for 2019 to 2020
|Information
|update to funding regulations for post-16 provision
|Information
|qualification achievement rates (QAR) 2018 to 2019 – provisional data update
|Information
|the integrated financial model for colleges
|Information
|expression of interest to deliver T Levels in 2022 to 2023
|Information
|update on access to the apprenticeship service for smaller employers
|Your feedback
|we want your views on ESFA’s Education and Skills agreements
|Information
|FE teacher training bursaries and grants for 2020 to 2021 academic year
Items for academies
|Information
|academy general annual grant allocations guides for 2020 to 2021
|Information
|update to funding regulations for post-16 provision
|Information
|Budget Forecast Return Outturn
|Information
|Early Years Foundation Stage reforms – early adopters sign-up closes Friday 14 February 2020
|Information
|are you looking to upgrade or replace your school’s heating system?
|Information
|RPA members: criminal liability and risk assessment workshops
Items for local authorities
|Reminder
|mid-year funding claims for 2019 to 2020
|Information
|updated schools and high needs operational guidance
|Information
|update to funding regulations for post-16 provision
|Information
|qualification achievement rates (QAR) 2018 to 2019 – provisional data update
|Information
|Early Years Foundation Stage reforms – early adopters sign-up closes Friday 14 February 2020
|Your feedback
|we want your views on ESFA’s Education and Skills agreements
|Information
|FE teacher training bursaries and grants for 2020 to 2021 academic year
|Information
|are you looking to upgrade or replace your school’s heating system?
|Information
|RPA members: criminal liability and risk assessment workshops