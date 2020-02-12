English

Cymraeg

All the contact details you'll need to get in touch with the Student Loans Company (SLC) about your student loan repayment.

If you want someone else to deal with your account on your behalf, you need to give SLC your consent.

By phone

We welcome Relay UK calls.

General repayment enquiries

UK: 0300 100 0611

Overseas: +44 141 243 3660

Monday to Friday, 8am to 8pm

Saturday, 9am to 4pm



Living in Wales: 0300 100 0370

Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm



We welcome calls in Welsh.

If you’ve paid back more student loan than you owe, phone the general repayment number.

Overpayment enquiries

If you were paid too much grant or loan before 2017

Grant overpayments: 0300 100 0629

Loan overpayments: 0300 100 0628



If you were paid too much grant or loan after 2017

Grant and loan overpayments: 0300 100 0495



Monday to Thursday, 8am to 8pm

Friday, 8am to 5:30pm

Saturday, 9am to 1pm



Find out about call charges.

By post

Student Loans Company

100 Bothwell Street

Glasgow

G2 7JD



We welcome Welsh correspondence. This won’t lead to a delay in our response.

Braille and large print

If you need any of our letters, forms or guides sent to you in Braille or large print, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with:

your address

your Customer Reference Number

what you need changing into Braille or large print

for large print, include the font size and the font type you need

If something goes wrong

Most problems can be put right quickly by phoning us and speaking to one of our dedicated advisors. If we’re unable to resolve your concerns, you might want to follow our complaints process.

12 February 2020 Added translation 2 August 2019 Removal of email address 24 May 2019 Added translation 15 May 2019 First published.