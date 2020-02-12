All the contact details you'll need to get in touch with the Student Loans Company (SLC) about your student loan repayment.
If you want someone else to deal with your account on your behalf, you need to give SLC your consent.
By phone
We welcome Relay UK calls.
General repayment enquiries
UK: 0300 100 0611
Overseas: +44 141 243 3660
Monday to Friday, 8am to 8pm
Saturday, 9am to 4pm
Living in Wales: 0300 100 0370
Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm
We welcome calls in Welsh.
If you’ve paid back more student loan than you owe, phone the general repayment number.
Overpayment enquiries
If you were paid too much grant or loan before 2017
Grant overpayments: 0300 100 0629
Loan overpayments: 0300 100 0628
If you were paid too much grant or loan after 2017
Grant and loan overpayments: 0300 100 0495
Monday to Thursday, 8am to 8pm
Friday, 8am to 5:30pm
Saturday, 9am to 1pm
By post
Student Loans Company
100 Bothwell Street
Glasgow
G2 7JD
We welcome Welsh correspondence. This won’t lead to a delay in our response.
Braille and large print
If you need any of our letters, forms or guides sent to you in Braille or large print, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with:
- your address
- your Customer Reference Number
- what you need changing into Braille or large print
- for large print, include the font size and the font type you need
If something goes wrong
Most problems can be put right quickly by phoning us and speaking to one of our dedicated advisors. If we’re unable to resolve your concerns, you might want to follow our complaints process.Published 15 May 2019
