The Low Pay Commission has now published its 2019 Report, which summarises the evidence collected in this consultation and its subsequent recommendations to the Government.

Original consultation Summary The Low Pay Commission is gathering evidence in support of its 2019 report. This consultation ran from

14 March 2019 to 11:45pm on 7 June 2019

Consultation description

The Low Pay Commission is the independent body that advises the Government on the level of the minimum wage. We have been asked to recommend in October of this year the National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage rates to apply from April 2020.

The current target for the National Living Wage will be met (subject to sustained economic growth) by April 2020. We are also seeking views on the path for the minimum wage beyond 2020. In the 2018 Budget, the Chancellor stated his intention to give the Low Pay Commission a new remit beyond 2020. We are inviting views on how the existing target for the National Living Wage has worked and on potential future arrangements.

What we would like evidence on

For the NLW, we are seeking evidence in order to advise on the viability of the stated target - 60 per cent of median earnings by 2020. The NLW has been introduced by the Government to raise pay and productivity, and - unlike for the other minimum wage rates - there is some tolerance of job loss. We are particularly interested in:

Views on the affordability and effects of an increase to the ‘on target’ rate for April 2020 – currently around £8.67.

Evidence of the impact of increases in the NLW since its introduction – including the April 2019 uprating – on workers, employers, the labour market and the economy.

Evidence of how employers are seeking to improve productivity.

Evidence on how the economic outlook is affected by the process of leaving the European Union.

For the other rates – affecting workers under 25 and apprentices – we are seeking evidence to make recommendations on our traditional basis of ‘helping raise the pay for as many low-paid workers as possible without damaging their employment prospects’.

Who we would like evidence from

We are seeking evidence from the widest possible range of contributors: employers, workers, representatives, experts and the public, with a particular interest in sectors that either make up a lot of minimum wage workers (e.g. retail and hospitality) or where a high proportion of workers are on the minimum wage (e.g. social care).

How to respond

Download the consultation letter for details on the evidence we are seeking and a list of questions to consider,

You can respond to the consultation by e-mail or by post using the details below. The consultation closes on Friday 7 June.

In addition to this written consultation, the Low Pay Commission also conducts a series of visits around the UK, and holds bilateral meetings to gather evidence from individual organisations. Find out more about the visits on our website and blog. If you want to arrange a meeting, email using the details below.

National Minimum Wage rates

Minimum wage rate Rate to 31 March 2019 Rate from 1 April 2019 National Living Wage £7.83 £8.21 21-24 Year Old Rate £7.38 £7.70 18-20 Year Old Rate £5.90 £6.15 16-17 Year Old Rate £4.20 £4.35 Apprentice Rate £3.70 £3.90 Accommodation Offset £7.00 £7.55

Documents

LPC 2019 consultation letter PDF , 373KB, 8 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.