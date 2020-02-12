Information on the scope and business rationale of the school workforce census 2020.
Documents
School workforce census 2020: business and technical specification
Ref: DfE-00033-2020PDF, 629KB, 67 pages
Details
This document gives technical information about submitting data for the 2020 school workforce census. It describes the data items for collection in the census.
This document is for software suppliers and users of:
- school management information systems (MIS)
- local authority HR and payroll systems
You should also read the common basic data set (CBDS). This defines common data items that schools and local authorities use in their management software and that we use in our data collections.
More guidance on submitting data for the school workforce census is available.
