Information on the scope and business rationale of the school workforce census 2020.

Documents

School workforce census 2020: business and technical specification

Ref: DfE-00033-2020PDF, 629KB, 67 pages

Details

This document gives technical information about submitting data for the 2020 school workforce census. It describes the data items for collection in the census.

This document is for software suppliers and users of:

  • school management information systems (MIS)
  • local authority HR and payroll systems

You should also read the common basic data set (CBDS). This defines common data items that schools and local authorities use in their management software and that we use in our data collections.

More guidance on submitting data for the school workforce census is available.

Advertisement

ESFA Update: 12 February 2020
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A
Contact SLC - repayment enquiries
Resources
EnglishCymraegAll the contact details you'll need to get in touch with
Consultation outcome: Low Pay Commission consultation 2019
Resources
This consultation has concludedDetail of outcomeThe Low Pay Commission

Published 12 February 2020