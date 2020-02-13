Summary of Widening Participation Performance Indicator for Northern Ireland Higher Education Institutions.

This statistical factsheet has been produced by the Department for the Economy, Northern Ireland, using data collected by the Higher Education Statistics Agency. It provides a summary of the 2018/19 Widening Participation Performance Indicator for NI Higher Education Institutions.

