Summary of Widening Participation Performance Indicator for Northern Ireland Higher Education Institutions.

Documents

Widening Participation Performance Indicator in HE in 2018/19

https://www.economy-ni.gov.uk/articles/higher-education-performance-indicators

Details

This statistical factsheet has been produced by the Department for the Economy, Northern Ireland, using data collected by the Higher Education Statistics Agency. It provides a summary of the 2018/19 Widening Participation Performance Indicator for NI Higher Education Institutions.

Published 13 February 2020