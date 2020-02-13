Performance indicators: widening participation 2018 to 2019

Institution-level statistics on widening participation of underrepresented groups in higher education for the 2018 to 2019 academic year.

Documents

Details

This release relates to the number of people from underrepresented groups participating in higher education (widening participation). It covers higher education entry in the 2018 to 2019 academic year.

The Higher Education Statistics Agency ( HESA ) publishes performance indicators for higher education in 3 batches each year, on behalf of the 4 UK funding bodies.

This is the first instalment of institution-level performance indicators. Further instalments will follow in late February and April.

These refer to:

retention of undergraduate entrants (students who do not progress to the second year of their courses)

graduate outcomes of leavers

Earlier widening participation publications are available on the HESA website.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources We celebrated the Newton Prize Philippines event in Manila recently. T Resources How the Education and Skills Funding Agency will remove funding approv Resources Qualifications with low or no enrolments could see funding withdrawn i