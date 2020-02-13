How the Education and Skills Funding Agency will remove funding approval from qualifications with low and no enrolments, as part of the review of post-16 qualifications at level 3 and below in England.

Documents

Summary notification form to request for retaining funding approval for a qualification with low or no enrolments MS Excel Spreadsheet, 50.7KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The first stage of the consultation on the review of post 16 qualifications at level 3 and below set out the Department for Education’s intention to remove approval for funding of qualifications with low and no publicly funded enrolments. On 13 February 2020, the Department for Education set out the process that will be taken forward to deliver this and confirm which qualifications with low or no publicly funded enrolments should have approval for public funding withdrawn for new starts from 1 August 2021. The qualifications in scope of this process are set out in the initial list published on 13 February 2020. Awarding organisations must notify the Department for Education of qualifications which they believe should remain approved for funding for the 2021 to 2022 funding year, in line with specific criteria. The guidance published on 13 February provides details on the criteria against which awarding organisations must provide their notification and the process to do this. The notification period closes at 23:59 on 27 March 2020.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Institution-level statistics on widening participation of underreprese Resources We celebrated the Newton Prize Philippines event in Manila recently. T Resources Qualifications with low or no enrolments could see funding withdrawn i