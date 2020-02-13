English

Español

The British Ambassador to Honduras, Nick Whittingham, hosted a Welcome Back Reception on 11 February in honour of returning Chevening scholars.

Seven Honduran scholars spent the academic year 2018-19 studying for Masters’ degrees at a range of UK universities. The Ambassador congratulated the 2018-19 awardees on the successful completion of their studies and for being worthy ambassadors for Honduras during their time in the UK.

The Chevening award is the UK government’s global scholarship programme offered by the UK’s Foreign & Commonwealth Office in collaboration with partner organisations. Since 1983, Chevening has helped to build bridges with more than 160 different countries and territories, supporting the education and development of future leaders, influencers, and decision-makers across the world.

The returning scholars are:

Walter Javier Hernández, MSc in Business Analytics, University College London

Jose Javier Davila Fortin, MSc in Telecommunications with Business, University College London

Sara Eloisa Rivera, MPP in Control of Infectious Disease, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

Elsa Ramírez, LLM International Business Law, King’s College London, University of London

María Luisa Izaguirre, MSc International Management, University of Bath

Melissa Getzabel Ponce, MSc Business Administration, University of Edinburgh

Joseline Bendeck Cooper, LLM International Commercial Law, University of Glasgow

Chevening has promoted economic development and better business environments worldwide by funding scholars who have gone on to build companies, become directors, and hold senior positions in global organisations.

Application window for 2021-2022 scholarships will open on August 2020. We strongly encourage mid-career professionals to apply for the scheme and sign up for alerts by visiting the Chevening Honduras website.

