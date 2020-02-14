This review pulls together statistics and academic literature relating to the causes, symptoms and effects of assessment-related anxiety.

Documents

A review of the literature concerning anxiety for educational assessments PDF , 770KB, 63 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This review is part of a wider collection of material focused on managing test anxiety. It pulls together statistics and academic literature relating to the causes, symptoms and effects of assessment-related anxiety, known as test anxiety in the literature. It is an academic piece of writing that considers what is currently known about test anxiety, by drawing on existing evidence and research, and may be of particular interest to specialists and practitioners working in the field.

