A collection of resources, links and documents aimed at helping with the management of exam and assessment stress and anxiety.

We know that taking assessments can be stressful for some students, and like others, we want to play our part in helping young people through the exam period.

We have published on this page a range of materials – guides, blogs and other documents – for students, or teachers, parents and carers supporting them, to help manage test anxiety. These include:

A guide for students on coping with test anxiety, developed with specialists from Liverpool John Moores University

A series of blogs written by a group of researchers and practitioners who work together through the University of Manchester’s Institute of Education:

A collection of links to guides and advice published by other organisations and specialists.

A review of published literature on the topic of test anxiety which may be of interest to academics and practitioners working in the field.

We’ll continue to publish more work on our blog platform in the run-up to exams in 2020 and beyond.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Measures set out to make sure no child is educated in potentially unsa Resources Ad hoc statistics on parentsâ€™ first preferences for different types Resources Here's what happened during this year's National Apprenticeship Week (

Documents