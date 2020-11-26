The number of entries by subject for GCSE in the November exam series in England.

Provisional November 2020 exam entries: GCSEs

Data tables for Provisional November 2020 exam entries: GCSEs

Background information for Provisional November 2020 exam entries: GCSEs

Pre-release access list for Provisional November 2020 exam entries: GCSEs

The main trends for entries for GCSE in November 2020 exam series in England were:

  1. The total GCSE entries in English language and mathematics in November 2020 increased by 20%, from 109,495 in 2019 to 131,300.

  2. Entries in English language increased by 11% compared to 2019 to 59,185.

  3. Entries in mathematics increased by 29% compared to the previous year to 72,115.

  4. As in previous years, the majority of entries in GCSE mathematics were for the foundation tier (93%). The remaining students (7%) entered for the higher tier paper.

  5. Entries by year 12 students increased slightly to 62,565 in 2020 but there was a large increase in entries by students in year 13 & above to 67,450.

Published 26 November 2020