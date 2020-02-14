CTF documents and co-ordinated admissions files for software suppliers of school and local authority management information systems.

The last 3 years documents are available, for previous years please search the government web archive.

Common transfer file (CTF)

Schools and local authorities use the CTF to send pupil data when a pupil transfers from one school to another.

Co-ordinated admissions data transfer

Information on the electronic transfer of co-ordinated admissions data.

14 February 2020 Added 'Common transfer file 20: specification'. 26 March 2019 Added link to 'Co-ordinated admissions 2020: series 16 files'. 18 March 2019 Added link to common transfer file 19: specification. 29 June 2018 Added 'Co-ordinated admissions 2019: series 15 files'. 21 February 2018 Added 'Common transfer file 18: specification amd schema' to the 'Common transfer file' group. 10 October 2017 Added 'Co-ordinated admissions 2018: series 14 files'. 30 June 2017 Added 'Common transfer file 17: specification'. 15 March 2016 Added link to common transfer file 16. 2 April 2015 Added 'Common transfer file 15: specification and schema'. 12 September 2014 Added CTF 14 technical spec. 23 January 2014 First published.