A notice to North London Rudolf Steiner School from the Department for Education.
North London Rudolf Steiner School: warning notice
PDF, 724KB, 6 pages
An Ofsted inspection found failings at this independent school.
The Department for Education (DfE) issued a notice to improve on 12 June 2019.
DfE removed the regulatory action on 22 November 2019.
Last updated 14 February 2020 + show all updates
First published.
