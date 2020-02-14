A notice to Leicester Preparatory School from the Department for Education.
Leicester Preparatory School: warning notice
PDF, 219KB, 5 pages
An Ofsted inspection found failings at this independent school.
The Department for Education (DfE) issued a notice to improve on 13 March 2019.
DfE removed the regulatory action on 19 November 2019.
Last updated 14 February 2020
DfE removed the regulatory action on 19 November 2019.
First published.
