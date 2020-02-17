Moratorium in place for any new technical and applied qualifications entering the Yellow Label Service.

Since September 2018, there has been a moratorium on technical and applied qualifications being approved for inclusion in the performance tables, in order to allow a pause during the review of qualifications at level 3 and below. The moratorium will last for at least 2 years.

The qualifications review may lead to changes in the qualifications offered by awarding bodies to students. It may also be the case that some qualifications continue to be offered, but are no longer funded by the Department for Education, in which case it would not be appropriate for them to be covered by the Yellow Label Service contract.

Given the uncertainty about future changes to the system, a moratorium has been imposed on including new technical and applied qualifications in the Yellow Label Service until the performance tables moratorium ends.

The Yellow Label Service moratorium does not apply to GCSE, GCE and Functional Skills qualifications, which will still be considered as normal.

