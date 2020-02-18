Labour market economic commentary: February 2020

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

How to resolve AdBlock issue?

Additional economic analysis of the latest UK labour market headline statistics and long-term trends for February 2020.

Documents

Details

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.

Published 18 February 2020

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Information for primary schools on how to submit details of pupils who Resources The latest common basic data set (CBDS), and CBDS other data items (re Resources Guidance for awarding organisations submitting technical and applied q