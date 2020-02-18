Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr James Cocks

Teacher reference number: 0752621

Teacher’s date of birth: 20 June 1986

Location teacher worked: Brighton, south east England

Date of professional conduct panel: 17 January 2020

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr James Cocks formerly employed in Brighton, south east England.

The proceedings were held at Cheylesmore House, 5 Quinton Road, Coventry, CV1 2WT at 9.30am on 17 January 2020.

Teacher misconduct

Ground Floor, South

Cheylesmore House

5 Quinton Road

Coventry

CV1 2WT

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone 020 7593 5393

Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.

