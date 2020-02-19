An overview of the second wave of institutes of technology and how to register an interest.
Institutes of technology: wave 2 prospectus (web version)
PDF, 829KB, 18 pages
Institutes of technology: wave 2 prospectus (print version)
PDF, 2.44MB, 20 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
This prospectus provides information about institutes of technology (IoTs) and their role in technical further education.
It sets out:
- who can apply
- how to express an interest in applying
- what a good proposal would look like
Institutes of technology will play an important role in transforming higher technical education across the country, helping to improve skills, growth and opportunities.
The first wave of IoTs are being established.
