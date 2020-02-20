Characteristics of students gaining qualifications from UK and NI higher education institutions, in the 2018/19 academic year.
Qualifications gained at UK Higher Education Institutions: NI analysis 2018/19
This statistical bulletin has been produced by the Department for the Economy (DfE), Northern Ireland (NI) and provides information on Higher Education (HE) qualifications gained by students at NI Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), and by NI domiciled students at UK HEIs, in the academic year 2018/19.
