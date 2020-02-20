Summary An Ofqual consultation on new statutory guidance related to the publication of fee information by awarding organisations. This consultation closes at

11:45pm on 16 April 2020

Consultation description

Following an earlier consultation, CCEA Regulation, Ofqual and Qualifications Wales announced on 20 February 2020 a new requirement (Condition F1) for all regulated awarding organisations to publish fee information about their qualifications in a standard format that is easily accessible to potential purchasers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. These changes will come into force on 1 October 2020.

Some respondents to the consultation queried how existing products and services might map across to the newly defined fee categories. Informed by these responses, this consultation proposes statutory guidance for awarding organisations regulated by Ofqual in this respect. CCEA Regulation and Qualifications Wales will take into account any revisions made as a result of this consultation and will introduce guidance separately.

Consultation on new statutory guidance for Condition F1 PDF , 570KB, 13 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

