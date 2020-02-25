Summary

We are seeking views on proposed changes to the statutory guidance ‘Keeping children safe in education’, with a view to making changes for September 2020.

This consultation is being held on another website.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

This consultation seeks views on revisions to Keeping children safe in education, the statutory guidance that sets out what schools and colleges should do and the legal duties with which they must comply to keep children safe.

Published 25 February 2020