FE Commissioner's intervention report summary for North Lincolnshire Council, and the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the School System's letter to the leader of the council.
Documents
FE Commissioner intervention assessment report for North Lincolnshire Council
Ref: DFE-00047-2020PDF, 211KB, 13 pages
Letter from the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the School System to Councillor Waltham
PDF, 195KB, 2 pages
Details
A summary of the Further Education (FE) Commissioner’s findings and recommendations following review of North Lincolnshire Council’s adult education and community learning (AECL) provision. The review followed an ‘inadequate’ Ofsted judgment in June 2019 and involved intervention visits on 8 and 9 October 2019.
The letter from Lord Agnew, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the School System, to the leader of North Lincolnshire Council, sets out the outcome of the intervention assessment and confirms the next steps to be taken.
We produce these reports in line with our commitment to intervention in further education.
Advertisement