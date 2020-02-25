Conditions of grant and published allocations for the 2019 to 2020 financial year
Documents
Year 7 literacy and numeracy catch-up premium: conditions of grant 2019 to 2020
Year 7 literacy and numeracy catch-up premium: allocations 2019 to 2020
Details
Schools and local authorities must follow the terms and conditions set out in the year 7 literacy and numeracy catch-up premium conditions of grant document.
Published allocations
You can view allocations at local authority and school level on the allocations spreadsheet.
Further information
Read more about how to use the year 7 literacy and numeracy catch-up premium.
