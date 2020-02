A financial notice to improve issued to Excell3 Independent Schools Ltd by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Documents

Details

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Excell3 Independent Schools Ltd.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Conditions of grant and published allocations for the 2019 to 2020 fin Resources Recommendations on future reforms to the current NLE programme.Documen Resources KSBsKnowledgeK1: the principles of food preparation and cooking, knife