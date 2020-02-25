Senior culinary chef

KSBs
Knowledge
K1: the principles of food preparation and cooking, knife selection and handling, taste, diet and nutrition, and how to bring these together in a challenging and time bound environment
K2: the business or brand specifications and understand how to use them to create standardised menu items and dishes
K3: how technology supports the preparation and production of menu items and dishes
K4: how to recognise malfunctions or hazards and work to agreed practices and guidelines to ensure a safe, clean and hygienic kitchen environment
K5: how personal approach and performance impacts on the successful production of menu items and dishes
K6: how to research up to date knowledge of product range, brand development, promotions and current trends
K7: the food safety practices and procedures to ensure the safe preparation, cooking and storage of food in readiness for serving the public or centralised distribution
K8: what to look for in ingredients and how to handle and store them to maintain quality, in line with food safety legislation
K9: how to support and influence the team positively to deliver a high quality product
K10: how all staff and teams are dependent on each other and understand the importance of teamwork both back and front of house in achieving business objectives
K11: how to work with people from a wide range of backgrounds and cultures and recognise how local demographics may impact on the product range of the business
K12: how to communicate knowledge and experience to the team and support own and individuals' development
K13: how to operate efficiently to deliver profit margins, reduce wastage and support the overall financial performance of the business
K14: understand legislative responsibilities and the importance of protecting peoples' health, safety and security
K15: how to identify, plan for and minimise risks to the service and operation
K16: the customer profile of the business, who its main competitors are and the business growth strategy
K17: understand the supply chain including procurement, traceability, provenance and quality monitoring for your culinary offer
K18: the processes policies and procedures of your organisation and a range of establishments relating to the culinary offer
K19: the review process to be able to continuously improve the current culinary offer
Skills
S1: Apply a range of food preparation, knife and cooking skills and techniques to produce quality dishes in line with business requirements
S2: Produce profitable menu items and dishes according to business specifications
S3: Use technology appropriately and efficiently to support the production of food and ensure maintenance issues and malfunctions are dealt with promptly
S4: Support team to deal with unexpected malfunctions or hazards that disrupt work activities
S5: Ensure positive business or brand image is upheld in work activities and the delivery of products at all times
S6: maintain consistency in product and service quality to meet customer requirements
S7: Prepare, cook, store or present food to agreed relevant legislative food safety practices and guidelines, ensuring a clean and hygienic kitchen environment is maintained at all times in readiness for serving the public or centralised distribution
S8: take responsibility for the safe storage, preparation, cooking and presentation of ingredients to deliver a quality product that is safe for instant consumption or centralized distribution
S9: manage self and other to ensure the food produced is of high quality, delivered on time and to specification
S10: Adopt problem solving judgements to identify and deal with problems within the team and across the organization to drive a positive outcome
S11: Use effective methods of communication and operate in a fair and empathic manner that achieves the desired result and demonstrates a customer centric culture
S12: Identify skills development needs and actively encourage and support individuals and self to enhance their skills and knowledge
S13: Monitor costs, using forecasting to set realistic targets with the team; effectively control resource allocation; minimise wastage and use sustainable working practices
S14: Comply with relevant legal requirements and maintain the safety and security of people at all times
S15: Risk assess situations, identifying and isolating matters of concern, by establishing the cause and intervening accordingly to minimise any risk to people and comply with legislation
S16: apply business and brand values that actively market the business, support competitiveness and help meet business objectives
S17: execute organisation process, policies and procedures for the supply chain including procurement, traceability, provenance and quality monitoring
S18: Research and respond timely to sector trends when maintaining and reviewing the culinary offer
Behaviors
B1: Remain calm under pressure
B2: Welcome feedback , be pro-active and solution focused
B3: Be committed to the culture vision and values of the business
B4: Lead by example
B5: Commit to and reflect on own continuous professional development and learning
B6: Celebrate personal and organisations achievement