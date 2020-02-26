Information on the design, development and delivery of the 2019 key stage 1 (KS1) and key stage 2 (KS2) national curriculum tests.

The handbook provides an overview of the test design, test development and test administration processes used in the 2019 KS1 and KS2 tests in:

English reading

English grammar, punctuation and spelling

mathematics

It also presents validity and reliability evidence related to the tests.

This document is primarily for a technical audience. It is published for reasons of openness and transparency. It will be of interest to those who develop tests or are involved in assessment, including in schools.

The technical appendix contains data from the 2019 national curriculum test administrations, including:

details of item writing agencies

details of trialling agencies

dates and type of expert review panels, including participation numbers

dates and type of trialling, including the number of participating schools and pupils

dates of governance meetings

item metadata

test statistics

the numbers of test papers sent to schools

the number and type of modified test orders

the number and type of approved access arrangements applications

the number and type of access arrangement notifications

the number of approved special consideration applications

the number and type of modified test papers returned for marking

The validity frameworks explain how validity is ensured throughout every stage of the development of the national curriculum tests. There are validity frameworks for the following subjects at KS1 and KS2:

