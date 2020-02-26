Subcontractors that hold contracts to provide education and training (previously known as the subcontracting register).

Documents

List of declared subcontractors (as at 22 October 2019) ODS , 232KB This file is in an OpenDocument format This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Information about subcontractors that hold contracts worth at least £100,000 in aggregate with one or more ESFA-funded providers of adult education and training services, including apprenticeships and traineeships.

The document consists of 3 lists:

delivery of new apprenticeship starts from 1 May 2017 for the period 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019

delivery of new apprenticeship starts from 1 May 2017 for the period 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2020 (as at 30 December 2019) and

delivery of all in-scope funding streams from 1 August 2018 to 31 July 2019, other than new apprenticeship starts from 1 May 2017

The list shows subcontractors with their lead or main provider/s and the individual values of their contracts. Some subcontractors are lead or main providers in their own right. We based the list on data taken from subcontractor declarations that lead or main providers submit each year.

This is the final publication of the list of declared subcontractors for the 2018 to 2019 year. It is based on declarations received by the 22 October 2019.

The subcontractor declarations and the list of declared subcontractors:

let lead and main providers understand the contractual commitments of their current and potential subcontractors

is not a list of approved subcontractors, so lead or main providers should not use it for this purpose

26 February 2020 An updated version of the 2018 to 2019 list of declared subcontractors has been added. It also includes the first list of declared subcontractors for the delivery of new apprenticeship starts from 1 May 2017 for the period 2019 to 2020. 5 November 2018 We have published the updated version of the declared subcontractors. 27 April 2018 Updated list of declared subcontractors. 25 July 2017 Updated list of declared subcontractors. 27 January 2017 Updated list of declared subcontractors. 14 September 2016 We have now published the list of declared subcontractors (as at 31 August 2016). 22 December 2015 We have now published the list of declared subcontractors (as at 15 December 2015). 4 June 2015 Published: list of declared subcontractors (as at 27 May 2015) 11 December 2014 List of declared subcontractors updated December 2014. 31 July 2014 The latest version of the list of declared subcontractors has now been published. 16 April 2014 This is the fourth publication of the list of declared subcontractors for the 2013 to 2014 academic year. It is based on forms from the second collection, completed on 27 March 2014. This version contains 1,512 subcontractors with a combined contract value of £905,931,559. 20 February 2014 First published.