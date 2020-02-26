Reception baseline assessment validity report

Information on the validity evidence gathered during the development of the reception baseline.

The reception baseline assessment (RBA) will provide the basis for a new way of measuring the progress primary schools make with their pupils. Unlike the current progress measure, this will give schools credit for the important work they do with their pupils between reception and year 2.

Following a successful pilot, the assessment will become statutory for all state-funded schools from September 2020. The validity report provides the evidence gathered throughout every stage of development and helps those with an interest in assessment to understand the validity argument that supports the RBA.

The RBA information page provides more details about the assessment and how it will work in practice.

