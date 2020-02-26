Information on the validity evidence gathered during the development of the reception baseline.
Documents
Reception baseline assessment validity report
Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-516-3, STA/20/8533/ePDF, 360KB, 36 pages
Details
The reception baseline assessment (RBA) will provide the basis for a new way of measuring the progress primary schools make with their pupils. Unlike the current progress measure, this will give schools credit for the important work they do with their pupils between reception and year 2.
Following a successful pilot, the assessment will become statutory for all state-funded schools from September 2020. The validity report provides the evidence gathered throughout every stage of development and helps those with an interest in assessment to understand the validity argument that supports the RBA.
Further information
The RBA information page provides more details about the assessment and how it will work in practice.
