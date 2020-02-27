Professional development, support and guidance to improve the performance of FE and sixth-form colleges.

FE Commissioner

The FE Commissioner helps colleges to:

identify and resolve educational quality and financial issues

access support from outstanding colleges

apply for improvement funding

College oversight: support and intervention explains how the FE Commissioner and ESFA support colleges to improve financial resilience and educational quality.

College collaboration fund

The college collaboration fund (CCF) supports groups of colleges to collaborate, develop and share sector-led approaches to quality improvement.

Education and Skills Funding Agency ( ESFA )

The ESFA works with colleges at risk of failure to:

improve their offering to students

solve financial problems

College governance

For support and guidance on college governance, see:

Professional development

The Education & Training Foundation offers teaching and leadership programmes for FE :

Teacher recruitment

The Taking Teaching Further programme helps FE providers to:

recruit experienced industry professionals

support ongoing engagement with industry

T Levels and technical education

T Levels

The Education & Training Foundation is developing T Level support programmes for colleges preparing for the introduction of T Levels in 2020.

These programmes will:

develop teachers’ subject and industry knowledge

help leaders and teachers to prepare for change

Industry Placement Capacity and Delivery Fund

The Industry Placement Capacity and Delivery Fund helps colleges to deliver placements for 16 to 19 year olds.

Maths teaching

Basic Maths Centres for Excellence help colleges to develop and trial improved approaches to teaching maths up to Level 2 for learners over 16.

Careers advice

Guidance is available on giving careers support to FE students.

27 February 2020 Added information about the college collaboration fund (CFF). 29 April 2019 First published.