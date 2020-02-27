Professional development, support and guidance to improve the performance of FE and sixth-form colleges.
FE Commissioner
The FE Commissioner helps colleges to:
- identify and resolve educational quality and financial issues
- access support from outstanding colleges
- apply for improvement funding
College oversight: support and intervention explains how the FE Commissioner and ESFA support colleges to improve financial resilience and educational quality.
College collaboration fund
The college collaboration fund (CCF) supports groups of colleges to collaborate, develop and share sector-led approaches to quality improvement.
Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA)
The ESFA works with colleges at risk of failure to:
- improve their offering to students
- solve financial problems
College governance
For support and guidance on college governance, see:
- Further education corporations and sixth-form college corporations: governance guide
- National Leaders of Governance for further education: guidance
- support for governor recruitment from the Education & Training Foundation
Professional development
The Education & Training Foundation offers teaching and leadership programmes for FE:
- principals and chief executive officers (CEOs)
- finance directors and chief finance officers (CFOs)
- middle managers
- college chairs
- college governors
Teacher recruitment
The Taking Teaching Further programme helps FE providers to:
- recruit experienced industry professionals
- support ongoing engagement with industry
T Levels and technical education
T Levels
The Education & Training Foundation is developing T Level support programmes for colleges preparing for the introduction of T Levels in 2020.
These programmes will:
- develop teachers’ subject and industry knowledge
- help leaders and teachers to prepare for change
Industry Placement Capacity and Delivery Fund
The Industry Placement Capacity and Delivery Fund helps colleges to deliver placements for 16 to 19 year olds.
Maths teaching
Basic Maths Centres for Excellence help colleges to develop and trial improved approaches to teaching maths up to Level 2 for learners over 16.
Careers advice
Guidance is available on giving careers support to FE students.Published 29 April 2019
