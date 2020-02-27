Analysis of school census data on the English proficiency of pupils with English as an additional language (EAL).

Documents

Details

In spring 2018, an additional question was included in the school census to collect data on the English proficiency of pupils with English as an additional language (EAL).

Schools were required to assess the position of their EAL pupils against a five-point scale of reading, writing and spoken language proficiency and make a ‘best fit’ judgement as to the proficiency stage for each pupil.

This release presents an analysis of this data.

